National League
Barnet15:00Halifax
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Barnet v FC Halifax Town

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow27164750302052
2Yeovil29156854361851
3Bromley29148751371450
4Harrogate2914784637949
5Stockport29136104343045
6Solihull Moors27135942281444
7Notts County281110744301443
8Boreham Wood2811984031942
9Halifax28126103639-342
10Woking2811894043-341
11Barnet2710984034639
12Sutton United29109104036439
13Dover27116103436-239
14Eastleigh2791083639-337
15Torquay29114144955-637
16Hartlepool2899104141036
17Maidenhead United29105143542-735
18Aldershot2897123138-734
19Wrexham2988133641-532
20Dag & Red2988133239-732
21Fylde2879123344-1130
22Chesterfield2969143853-1527
23Ebbsfleet28510133851-1325
24Chorley29412132551-2624
View full National League table

Top Stories