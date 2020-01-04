Attempt missed. Greg Kiltie (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Dunfermline Athletic v Ayr United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Comrie
- 14Devine
- 6Ashcroft
- 4Martin
- 13Ross
- 21Paton
- 12Turner
- 11Dow
- 15Nisbet
- 38Kiltie
Substitutes
- 5Murray
- 7Thomson
- 9McGill
- 20Gill
- 24Edwards
- 26Todd
- 27McCann
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 6GegganBooked at 11mins
- 2Muirhead
- 15Bell
- 3Harvie
- 23Docherty
- 4Kerr
- 30Kelly
- 11McCowan
- 9Moore
- 10Forrest
Substitutes
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 7Moffat
- 8Doolan
- 12McGuffie
- 14Houston
- 19Hare-Reid
- 22McKenzie
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic).
Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Luke McCowan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic).
Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Greg Kiltie (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Steven Bell (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic).
Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ethan Ross (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Greg Kiltie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United).
Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Forrest (Ayr United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.