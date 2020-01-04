Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0Ayr0

Dunfermline Athletic v Ayr United

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 2Comrie
  • 14Devine
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 4Martin
  • 13Ross
  • 21Paton
  • 12Turner
  • 11Dow
  • 15Nisbet
  • 38Kiltie

Substitutes

  • 5Murray
  • 7Thomson
  • 9McGill
  • 20Gill
  • 24Edwards
  • 26Todd
  • 27McCann

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 6GegganBooked at 11mins
  • 2Muirhead
  • 15Bell
  • 3Harvie
  • 23Docherty
  • 4Kerr
  • 30Kelly
  • 11McCowan
  • 9Moore
  • 10Forrest

Substitutes

  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 7Moffat
  • 8Doolan
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Houston
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 22McKenzie
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Greg Kiltie (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic).

Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Luke McCowan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic).

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Greg Kiltie (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Steven Bell (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic).

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ethan Ross (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Greg Kiltie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United).

Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Forrest (Ayr United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd20152343152847
2Inverness CT2011272922735
3Ayr209293230229
4Dundee208572628-229
5Dunfermline207582926326
6Queen of Sth197572020026
7Arbroath207491822-425
8Partick Thistle2064102635-922
9Morton1971112537-1222
10Alloa2046102033-1318
View full Scottish Championship table

