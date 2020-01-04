Scottish Championship
Alloa0Partick Thistle0

Alloa Athletic v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 41MacDonald
  • 8Robertson
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Deas
  • 18Malcolm
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Flannigan
  • 6Hetherington
  • 14Brown
  • 9Buchanan
  • 17O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 16Gilhooley
  • 19Thomson
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 23Gillespie
  • 31Henry

Partick Thistle

  • 22Fox
  • 2Williamson
  • 43Saunders
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 17Slater
  • 8Bannigan
  • 12Cole
  • 7Cardle
  • 9Miller
  • 10Jones

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 11Harkins
  • 15Robson
  • 18Mansell
  • 19Zanatta
  • 35Watson
  • 77Austin
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Attempt saved. Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic).

Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Steven Saunders.

Attempt saved. Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Iain Flannigan.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stuart Bannigan.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

Attempt missed. Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Scott Fox.

Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jon Robertson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd20152343152847
2Inverness CT2011272922735
3Ayr209293230229
4Dundee208572628-229
5Dunfermline207582926326
6Queen of Sth197572020026
7Arbroath207491822-425
8Partick Thistle2064102635-922
9Morton1971112537-1222
10Alloa2046102033-1318
