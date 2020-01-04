Attempt saved. Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Alloa Athletic v Partick Thistle
-
Line-ups
Alloa
- 41MacDonald
- 8Robertson
- 2Taggart
- 4Deas
- 18Malcolm
- 7Cawley
- 11Flannigan
- 6Hetherington
- 14Brown
- 9Buchanan
- 17O'Hara
Substitutes
- 16Gilhooley
- 19Thomson
- 20O'Donnell
- 23Gillespie
- 31Henry
Partick Thistle
- 22Fox
- 2Williamson
- 43Saunders
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 17Slater
- 8Bannigan
- 12Cole
- 7Cardle
- 9Miller
- 10Jones
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 11Harkins
- 15Robson
- 18Mansell
- 19Zanatta
- 35Watson
- 77Austin
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic).
Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Steven Saunders.
Attempt saved. Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Iain Flannigan.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stuart Bannigan.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Attempt missed. Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jon Robertson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
