Scottish Championship
Dundee0Inverness CT2

Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 6Meekings
  • 3McGhee
  • 23Marshall
  • 14Dorrans
  • 19Robertson
  • 10McGowan
  • 21Mackie
  • 18Johnson
  • 28Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 5Forster
  • 7Todd
  • 8Byrne
  • 12Ferrie
  • 22Moore
  • 25Cameron
  • 31Cunningham

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 12McHattie
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 17Storey
  • 14Vincent
  • 24Trafford
  • 7Keatings
  • 19Todorov
  • 10Doran Cogan

Substitutes

  • 6McCart
  • 8Carson
  • 9White
  • 20Curry
  • 21MacKay
  • 22McKay
  • 28MacGregor
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee 0, Inverness CT 2. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shaun Rooney following a fast break.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.

Attempt saved. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Finlay Robertson (Dundee).

Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee 0, Inverness CT 1. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nikolay Todorov.

Attempt saved. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Finlay Robertson (Dundee).

Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Graham Dorrans (Dundee).

Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.

Attempt missed. Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd20152343152847
2Inverness CT2011272922735
3Ayr209293230229
4Dundee208572628-229
5Dunfermline207582926326
6Queen of Sth197572020026
7Arbroath207491822-425
8Partick Thistle2064102635-922
9Morton1971112537-1222
10Alloa2046102033-1318
View full Scottish Championship table

