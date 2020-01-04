Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 2Kerr
- 6Meekings
- 3McGhee
- 23Marshall
- 14Dorrans
- 19Robertson
- 10McGowan
- 21Mackie
- 18Johnson
- 28Hemmings
Substitutes
- 5Forster
- 7Todd
- 8Byrne
- 12Ferrie
- 22Moore
- 25Cameron
- 31Cunningham
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 12McHattie
- 5Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 17Storey
- 14Vincent
- 24Trafford
- 7Keatings
- 19Todorov
- 10Doran Cogan
Substitutes
- 6McCart
- 8Carson
- 9White
- 20Curry
- 21MacKay
- 22McKay
- 28MacGregor
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 0, Inverness CT 2. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shaun Rooney following a fast break.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Attempt saved. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Finlay Robertson (Dundee).
Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 0, Inverness CT 1. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nikolay Todorov.
Attempt saved. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Finlay Robertson (Dundee).
Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Graham Dorrans (Dundee).
Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.
Attempt missed. Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
