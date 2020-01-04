Scottish Championship
Arbroath1Morton2

Arbroath v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 21Gaston
  • 6Whatley
  • 5O'Brien
  • 4Little
  • 3Hamilton
  • 16Stewart
  • 22Virtanen
  • 7Gold
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKenna
  • 15Donnelly

Substitutes

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 9Doris
  • 10Swankie
  • 12Kader
  • 14Spence
  • 18Murphy

Morton

  • 20Rogers
  • 30Baird
  • 4McLean
  • 16Strapp
  • 6Jacobs
  • 7Millar
  • 8McAlister
  • 29Colville
  • 19Cadden
  • 9Muirhead
  • 21Sutton

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 5Grant
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 12Orsi
  • 17Lyon
  • 18Blues
  • 28Livingstone
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Sutton (Morton).

Foul by Scott Stewart (Arbroath).

Luca Colville (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Nicky Cadden (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jack Baird.

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Strapp (Morton).

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 1, Morton 2. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael McKenna.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 0, Morton 2. Luca Colville (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robbie Muirhead following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Jack Baird (Morton) header from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 0, Morton 1. John Sutton (Morton) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Luca Colville.

Attempt missed. Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Brian McLean (Morton).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.

Attempt saved. Luca Colville (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

