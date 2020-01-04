Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Queen of the South v Dundee United
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1McCrorie
- 2MercerBooked at 12mins
- 5Brownlie
- 4Kilday
- 3Holt
- 15Lyon
- 25Paton
- 17Osman
- 7Murray
- 9Hamilton
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 18Semple
- 20Leighfield
- 21Irving
- 22Gourlay
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Smith
- 5Connolly
- 44Watson
- 17Robson
- 27Appere
- 18ButcherBooked at 37mins
- 21Glass
- 3Sporle
- 10Clark
- 24Shankland
Substitutes
- 6Reynolds
- 11Smith
- 13Mehmet
- 20Chalmers
- 25King
- 29Graham
- 40Mochrie
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Calum Butcher (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Abdul Osman (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Queen of the South).
Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Paul Watson (Dundee United).
Jack Hamilton (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Louis Appere (Dundee United).
Kevin Holt (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mark Connolly (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Queen of the South).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lee Kilday.
Booking
Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lee Kilday.
Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Connor Murray (Queen of the South).
Foul by Paul Watson (Dundee United).
Jack Hamilton (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Mark Connolly (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Abdul Osman.
Attempt blocked. Adrián Sporle (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
