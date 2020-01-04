Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Dundee Utd0

Queen of the South v Dundee United

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2MercerBooked at 12mins
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Kilday
  • 3Holt
  • 15Lyon
  • 25Paton
  • 17Osman
  • 7Murray
  • 9Hamilton
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 18Semple
  • 20Leighfield
  • 21Irving
  • 22Gourlay

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 5Connolly
  • 44Watson
  • 17Robson
  • 27Appere
  • 18ButcherBooked at 37mins
  • 21Glass
  • 3Sporle
  • 10Clark
  • 24Shankland

Substitutes

  • 6Reynolds
  • 11Smith
  • 13Mehmet
  • 20Chalmers
  • 25King
  • 29Graham
  • 40Mochrie
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home2
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Booking

Calum Butcher (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Abdul Osman (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Hamilton (Queen of the South).

Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Paul Watson (Dundee United).

Jack Hamilton (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Louis Appere (Dundee United).

Kevin Holt (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mark Connolly (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).

Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Hamilton (Queen of the South).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lee Kilday.

Booking

Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lee Kilday.

Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Connor Murray (Queen of the South).

Foul by Paul Watson (Dundee United).

Jack Hamilton (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Mark Connolly (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Abdul Osman.

Attempt blocked. Adrián Sporle (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd20152343152847
2Inverness CT2011272922735
3Ayr209293230229
4Dundee208572628-229
5Dunfermline207582926326
6Queen of Sth197572020026
7Arbroath207491822-425
8Partick Thistle2064102635-922
9Morton1971112537-1222
10Alloa2046102033-1318
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport