Scottish League One
Falkirk0Dumbarton0

Falkirk v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 31Mutch
  • 5Durnan
  • 4Buchanan
  • 6Gomis
  • 2Doyle
  • 7Connolly
  • 16Miller
  • 21Telfer
  • 3Dixon
  • 9McManus
  • 29McMillan

Substitutes

  • 8McShane
  • 12Tidser
  • 17Leitch
  • 18Sammon
  • 22Trialist
  • 23De Vita
  • 99Trialist

Dumbarton

  • 1Brennan
  • 15Tumilty
  • 22McGeever
  • 5Neill
  • 3Quitongo
  • 10McCluskey
  • 8Hutton
  • 6Carswell
  • 4Langan
  • 11Scullion
  • 9Tierney

Substitutes

  • 2Crawford
  • 12Pettigrew
  • 16Zata
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

David McMillan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton).

Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton).

Foul by Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton).

Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton).

Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aidan Connolly (Falkirk).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Robbie Mutch.

Foul by Aidan Connolly (Falkirk).

Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.

Foul by Aidan Connolly (Falkirk).

Reghan Tumilty (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton).

Attempt saved. Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Falkirk).

Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers20115438251338
2Airdrieonians2010463023734
3Falkirk2089332122033
4Montrose2010283226632
5East Fife208843125632
6Dumbarton208572832-429
7Peterhead2064102430-622
8Clyde205692231-921
9Forfar2054112031-1119
10Stranraer2035122042-2214
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories