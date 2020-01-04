Scottish League One
Clyde0Stranraer1

Clyde v Stranraer

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2CuddihyBooked at 21mins
  • 4Petkov
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3McNiff
  • 10Johnston
  • 8Wallace
  • 6Grant
  • 11Love
  • 7Lamont
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12McMullin
  • 14Smith
  • 15Wylde
  • 16Rankin
  • 17McNeil
  • 18Lyon
  • 21McGee

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 12Pignatiello
  • 4Cummins
  • 2Robertson
  • 3AllanBooked at 22mins
  • 7Hilton
  • 6McManus
  • 77Stirling
  • 14Elliott
  • 15Jones
  • 19Stevenson

Substitutes

  • 16McIntyre
  • 18Dangana
  • 20Johnstone
  • 21Burgess
  • 22Hamill
  • 23Thomson
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

(Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 0, Stranraer 1. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Carlo Pignatiello.

Attempt missed. Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Booking

Jordan Allan (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Stranraer).

Attempt blocked. Jordan Allan (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Dismissal

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) is shown the red card.

Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).

Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).

Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by David Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Scott Robertson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Ally Love (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rob Jones (Stranraer).

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ray Grant.

Attempt blocked. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

(Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rob Jones (Stranraer).

Foul by Tony Wallace (Clyde).

Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers20115438251338
2Airdrieonians2010463023734
3Falkirk2089332122033
4Montrose2010283226632
5East Fife208843125632
6Dumbarton208572832-429
7Peterhead2064102430-622
8Clyde205692231-921
9Forfar2054112031-1119
10Stranraer2035122042-2214
