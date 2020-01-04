Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Clyde v Stranraer
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 2CuddihyBooked at 21mins
- 4Petkov
- 5Rumsby
- 3McNiff
- 10Johnston
- 8Wallace
- 6Grant
- 11Love
- 7Lamont
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12McMullin
- 14Smith
- 15Wylde
- 16Rankin
- 17McNeil
- 18Lyon
- 21McGee
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 12Pignatiello
- 4Cummins
- 2Robertson
- 3AllanBooked at 22mins
- 7Hilton
- 6McManus
- 77Stirling
- 14Elliott
- 15Jones
- 19Stevenson
Substitutes
- 16McIntyre
- 18Dangana
- 20Johnstone
- 21Burgess
- 22Hamill
- 23Thomson
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
(Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 0, Stranraer 1. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Carlo Pignatiello.
Attempt missed. Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Booking
Jordan Allan (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Stranraer).
Attempt blocked. Jordan Allan (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) is shown the red card.
Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).
Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).
Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Scott Robertson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Ally Love (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rob Jones (Stranraer).
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ray Grant.
Attempt blocked. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
(Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rob Jones (Stranraer).
Foul by Tony Wallace (Clyde).
Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.