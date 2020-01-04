Scottish League One
Montrose1East Fife0

Montrose v East Fife

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Lennox
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 6Masson
  • 8Watson
  • 11Milne
  • 7Webster
  • 9Rennie
  • 20Lyons

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 12Niang
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 18Campbell
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 24Struthers

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 4Murdoch
  • 3Higgins
  • 18Church
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 11Agnew
  • 16Davidson
  • 14Watt
  • 9Wallace
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 7Denholm
  • 8Slattery
  • 10Baker
  • 12Hunter
  • 20Boyd
  • 21Hart
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home10
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, East Fife 0. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Rennie.

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Sean Dillon (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Craig Watson.

Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Blair Lyons (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Ryan Wallace (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).

Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).

Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).

Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Liam Watt (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Sean Dillon (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Craig Watson.

Attempt blocked. Martin Rennie (Montrose) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).

Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Montrose) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Dillon.

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Chris Higgins.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers20115438251338
2Airdrieonians2010463023734
3Falkirk2089332122033
4Montrose2010283226632
5East Fife208843125632
6Dumbarton208572832-429
7Peterhead2064102430-622
8Clyde205692231-921
9Forfar2054112031-1119
10Stranraer2035122042-2214
