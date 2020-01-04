Attempt saved. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Raith Rovers v Peterhead
-
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 17Munro
- 18Watson
- 16McKayBooked at 16mins
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 11Anderson
- 21Tait
- 8Hendry
- 15Spencer
- 23Gullan
- 29Baird
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 7Dingwall
- 12Matthews
- 14Vitoria
- 22Bowie
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 17Ferguson
- 2Brown
- 15Hooper
- 3Boyle
- 16Armour
- 19Conroy
- 10Leitch
- 8Brown
- 7Stevenson
- 99Lyle
Substitutes
- 4Eadie
- 5Dunlop
- 9McAllister
- 11Smith
- 18Dimov
- 27Wilson
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by John Baird (Raith Rovers).
David Ferguson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jason Brown.
John Baird (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Attempt saved. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers).
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Peterhead 1. John Baird (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Grant Anderson.
Attempt saved. John Baird (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
David McKay (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Peterhead 1. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Leitch.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Peterhead 0. Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kieran MacDonald.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.