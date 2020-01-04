Scottish League One
Raith Rovers2Peterhead1

Raith Rovers v Peterhead

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 17Munro
  • 18Watson
  • 16McKayBooked at 16mins
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 11Anderson
  • 21Tait
  • 8Hendry
  • 15Spencer
  • 23Gullan
  • 29Baird

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 7Dingwall
  • 12Matthews
  • 14Vitoria
  • 22Bowie

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 17Ferguson
  • 2Brown
  • 15Hooper
  • 3Boyle
  • 16Armour
  • 19Conroy
  • 10Leitch
  • 8Brown
  • 7Stevenson
  • 99Lyle

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 5Dunlop
  • 9McAllister
  • 11Smith
  • 18Dimov
  • 27Wilson
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by John Baird (Raith Rovers).

David Ferguson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jason Brown.

John Baird (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Attempt saved. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Peterhead 1. John Baird (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Grant Anderson.

Attempt saved. John Baird (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

David McKay (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Peterhead 1. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Leitch.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Peterhead 0. Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kieran MacDonald.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers20115438251338
2Airdrieonians2010463023734
3Falkirk2089332122033
4Montrose2010283226632
5East Fife208843125632
6Dumbarton208572832-429
7Peterhead2064102430-622
8Clyde205692231-921
9Forfar2054112031-1119
10Stranraer2035122042-2214
