Scottish League Two
Albion15:00Stirling
Venue: The Reigart Stadium, Scotland

Albion Rovers v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Lynas
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Krones
  • 3Phillips
  • 11Scally
  • 6Paterson
  • 8Breen
  • 7Roberts
  • 10Byrne
  • 9East

Substitutes

  • 12See
  • 14Graham
  • 15Doherty
  • 16McDonald
  • 17Potts
  • 18Osadolor

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 6McGregor
  • 5McLean
  • 3Creaney
  • 9Wright
  • 7Wilson
  • 4Jardine
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Mackin
  • 11Duffy

Substitutes

  • 12Banner
  • 14Scott
  • 15Truesdale
  • 16Peters
  • 17Trialist
  • 18Heaver
  • 19Nguene Bikey
Referee:
Kevin Graham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers18141347232443
2Edinburgh City18132337211641
3Cowdenbeath179262217529
4Annan Athletic188372833-527
5Elgin185762722522
6Stirling185581717020
7Queen's Park185492328-519
8Albion175482633-719
9Stenhousemuir1844101935-1616
10Brechin1842122239-1714
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories