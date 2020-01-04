Scottish League Two
Queen's Park15:00Stenhousemuir
Venue: Hampden Park, Scotland

Queen's Park v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 6Little
  • 5Foy
  • 4Finnie
  • 3Summers
  • 7Main
  • 8McGrory
  • 2Mortimer
  • 10Moore
  • 9Kouider-Aissa
  • 11Lidouren

Substitutes

  • 12Gibson
  • 14Clark
  • 15Grant
  • 16Purdue
  • 17Agyeman
  • 18McGuire
  • 20Herraghty

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 11Cook
  • 4Armstrong
  • 19Munro
  • 21Tiffoney
  • 18Blair
  • 12McLaughlin
  • 7McBrearty
  • 16McBride
  • 9McGuigan
  • 10Hopkirk

Substitutes

  • 2O'Neil
  • 6Dykes
  • 14Watters
  • 17Terry
  • 20Anderson
  • 22Potter
Referee:
Peter Stuart

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers18141347232443
2Edinburgh City18132337211641
3Cowdenbeath179262217529
4Annan Athletic188372833-527
5Elgin185762722522
6Stirling185581717020
7Queen's Park185492328-519
8Albion175482633-719
9Stenhousemuir1844101935-1616
10Brechin1842122239-1714
