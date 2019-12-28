Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, West Ham, Burnley, Brighton, Stoke, Bruno, St Johnstone, Hamilton, Cruzerio

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Cruzerio centre-half Fabricio Bruno has pleaded with the Brazilian courts to rip up his contract, claiming the financially stricken club has not paid his wages over a six-month period, as he seeks to seal a move to Celtic. (Daily Record)

Hearts have targeted four potential January signings from Stoke City - goalkeeper Adam Davies and centre-back Liam Lindsay, who Tynecastle boss Daniel Stendel coached both at former club Barnsley, midfielder Peter Etebo and striker Mame Diouf. Loan deals are Hearts' preferred option, but permanent signings have not been ruled out. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion are considering making a move for Hamilton Academical defender Jamie Hamilton, with the Scottish Premiership club wanting £1.5m for the 17-year-old Scotland Under-19 international. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has asked to be kept informed about Matty Kennedy's situation at St Johnstone, with the 25-year-old winger having not yet agreed a new contract following talks with the Perth club and free to speak to potential new employers in January. (The Courier)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross hopes to sign a defensive midfielder during January so he can allow Sweden international Melker Hallberg to return to the box-to-box duties for which he was signed in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan is expected to part company with Hearts in January, midway through the 35-year-old's one-year contract, after being left out of the squad for the Boxing Day derby defeat by Hibernian and Sunday's meeting with Aberdeen. (Edinburgh Evening News, print edition)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has suggested that Republic of Ireland veteran Glenn Whelan, who joined the club from Aston Villa in the summer, lacks the leadership qualities he needs in central midfield. (Daily Record)

Israel's domestic league fixtures have been cancelled ahead of their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Scotland at Hampden Park in March, but the Scottish Professional Football League has no plan to follow suit. (Daily Mail, print edition)

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini's position is under threat and ex-Hammers boss David Moyes is a leading contender to replace him.(The Telegraph)

David Moyes will only consider returning to West Ham United if he is offered the manager's job on a permanent basis. (The Times)

Ahead of his side visiting Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic on Sunday, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has suggested that the results of this season's Old Firm derbies will decide title race. (The Scotsman)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will not play a defensive style at Celtic Park on Sunday because he wants to help top scorer Alfredo Morelos take the game to the home defence. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has predicted that his side's record-breaking three domestic trebles may never be repeated and claimed that they have not received the credit they are due. (The National)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for a "strong performance" from referee Kevin Clancy ahead of Sunday's Old Firm derby having been left furious in the aftermath of the League Cup final as Willie Collum and his team failed to flag for offside and Christopher Jullien netted the only goal of a game that the Light Blues dominated. (The Herald)