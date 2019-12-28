Grant Ward: Blackpool sign ex-Tottenham junior after Ipswich Town release

Grant Ward netted eight goals in 98 appearances for Ipswich, starting with a hat-trick on his debut against Barnsley in August 2016

Blackpool have signed former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Grant Ward following his summer release by Ipswich Town after relegation from the Championship.

The 25-year-old Londoner spent three seasons at Portman Road, following two years with Spurs, during which he was loaned out to Chicago Fire, Coventry City and Rotherham United.

Free agent Ward goes to Bloomfield Road on an initial 18-month contract.

The promotion-chasing League One side also have a further 12-month option.

"I trust the fact that Grant chose Blackpool shows that we are firmly back in terms of attracting some of the best talent for this league," said Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford.

"Grant's aspiration to be playing back in the Championship matches ours."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.