Swansea City: Brandon Cooper signs new deal

Brandon Cooper has played for the Swansea youth sides since the age of six

Swansea City's teenage defender Brandon Cooper has signed a new contract to stay at the Liberty Stadium.

The 19-year old, who has agreed a deal until 2021, was set to be out of contract at the end of this campaign.

Cooper made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace in August 2018 and has been named as a substitute three times this season.

The Wales under-21 international is the first player born this century to make an appearance for Swansea City.