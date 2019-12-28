Swansea City: Brandon Cooper signs new deal
-
- From the section Swansea
Swansea City's teenage defender Brandon Cooper has signed a new contract to stay at the Liberty Stadium.
The 19-year old, who has agreed a deal until 2021, was set to be out of contract at the end of this campaign.
Cooper made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace in August 2018 and has been named as a substitute three times this season.
The Wales under-21 international is the first player born this century to make an appearance for Swansea City.