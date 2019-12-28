Celtic v Rangers: Connor Goldson hopes to quieten Celtic Park after 'horrible' loss

Connor Goldson says it still hurts to have lost to Celtic at Hampden

Rangers' Connor Goldson hopes to use a packed Celtic Park to put pressure on the home team as he looks to recover from "my worst day in football".

The centre-half says it was a "horrible" feeling to lose to Celtic in this month's Scottish League Cup final despite his side dominating the game.

Rangers visit their city rivals and league leaders on Sunday.

"If we go there and start well and put the game in our favour and can quieten the crowd," Goldson said.

"We know what it's like at home, we lost at Ibrox earlier in the season and it can get nervy when you have the majority of the fans on your back or demanding more. We have to play on that."

Goldson says Christopher Jullien's winning goal, which replays suggested was offside, at Hampden still hurts.

"Sometimes you think you'd rather come out of there having been battered and lost 3-0 or 4-0 rather than lose the way we did as it was heartbreaking knowing we controlled a whole game of football but did not get the rewards," he said.

"We can use that pain as motivation, but we also need to use our performance and our levels on the day as a platform.

"We showed everyone, our fans, ourselves, that the game is not a mismatch and we are just as good as them."

Although they won their home games last season, Rangers have lost the two Old Firm derbies this season and have not won at Celtic Park in nine meetings since October 2010.

While Rangers have a game in hand, defeat would leave Steven Gerrard's side eight points behind the reigning champions.

"We know that we can outplay them at times, but we know that we are playing a good team and we have to perform to that level in every minute of the game to make sure that we come away with something," he said.

"We had the belief before that game that we could go toe-to-toe with them. I think that we have improved this season and that probably in my first game there away last season - when we lost 1-0 - was the only time that we haven't gone toe-to-toe with them.

"I think that every game has been tight. Obviously, we have won some and we've lost some, but I've never felt like we've been completely outmatched or outplayed."