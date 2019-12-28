What happened in the Premier League on Saturday?

Troy Deeney scored a priceless double against Aston Villa for Watford

Watford claimed a potentially crucial three points in the battle for safety, and there were also wins for Everton and Brighton - while Crystal Palace and Southampton drew.

The Hornets, who look a new team under Nigel Pearson, are now two points behind Aston Villa and only three points from safety thanks to Troy Deeney's double and Ismaila Sarr's clincher against Dean Smith's side.

Deeney opened the scoring from a rebound after Tom Heaton had saved Abdoulaye Doucoure's shot. The Hornets had Adrian Mariappa sent off for a second booking, but they still managed to score twice more.

Boyhood Birmingham City fan Deeney scored a penalty after he was barged over by Douglas Luiz, and Sarr slid in from Etienne Capoue's cross - a goal allowed after a VAR check for a possible foul in the build-up.

Everton made it two wins from two under Carlo Ancelotti as they beat Newcastle 2-1 thanks to two Dominic Calvert-Lewin goals.

The striker prodded home from six yards out from Gylfi Sigurdsson's ball.

Newcastle's Miguel Almiron hit the post, with Carroll having a goal disallowed for offside with the rebound. And the striker set up their equaliser, heading across to Fabian Schar to volley home.

But Calvert-Lewin scored the winner as he slid in Richarlison's cross at the back post.

Crystal Palace and Southampton drew 1-1.

Max Meyer thought he put Palace ahead, but Wilfried Zaha was flagged offside for his role in the goal. They eventually led through James Tomkins' header from Luka Milivojevic's free-kick.

But in-form Danny Ings pounced on a defensive mistake to equalise for Southampton.

In the lunchtime game, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Aaron Mooy scored their first Brighton goals in a 2-0 win over relegation rivals Bournemouth.

Jahanbakhsh, who was making his 27th appearance across 18 months, lashed home from Neal Maupay's lay-off. And Mooy scored a classy second from Leandro Trossard's cross.

Bournemouth were very poor and Brighton should have won by more, with Dan Burn having a goal disallowed for offside and Yves Bissouma striking the post.

Norwich host Tottenham and Leicester visit West Ham in the 17:30 GMT games, before Burnley entertain Manchester United at 19:45.