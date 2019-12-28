Scottish League One: Raith Rovers go clear after thriller with East Fife in Methil

Jamie Gullan scores a double for Raith Rovers in the top-of-the-table derby

Raith Rovers moved two points clear at the top of Scottish League One after a thrilling 5-3 derby win over East Fife.

The two Fife sides had started the day level on points with Airdrieonians.

But Ian Murray's side were held at home by Falkirk, who move above East Fife into third place.

Montrose jump to fifth after coming from behind to beat Forfar Athletic 3-2, Dumbarton were held 1-1 at home to bottom side Stranraer, while Peterhead beat Clyde 2-0.

Clyde manager Danny Lennon had to list himself as one of only four substitutes for a second time this season at the age of 50 as Peterhead leapfrogged his injury-hit side into seventh place.

Derek Lyle fired the hosts ahead after 30 minutes and Scott Brown's drive secured the points with four minutes remaining.

Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry was sent off for a foul on Ray Grant in stoppage time, but by that they had secured a first win in three home games against Clyde.

Game of the day was in Methil, where doubles from on-loan Hibernian striker Jamie Gullan and full-back Kieran MacDonald helped the visitors from Kirkcaldy end their hosts' three-game unbeaten run despite a stirring fight-back.

Gullan fired the opener after only eight minutes before MacDonald's 30-yard cross-come-shot looped over the home goalkeeper.

Scott Agnew's superb free-kick, his ninth of the season, reduced the arrears, but MacDonald shot Rovers back into a two-goal lead by half-time.

Dylan Tait fired the visitors 4-1 ahead nine minutes into the second half with his first professional goal, but an Anton Dowds drive and Ryan Wallace's 25-yard drive set up a nervous final 20 minutes for Rovers.

Gullan settled the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time to secure a first win over the Methil side this season after a draw and defeat.

Airdrie's winning streak halted

In Airdrie, the hosts were denied a fourth consecutive home win as Falkirk extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

On-loan St Johnstone striker David McMillan fired Falkirk ahead after 34 minutes from outside box following a corner - his second goal in two games - as the Bairns remain unbeaten against Airdrieonians in 12 meetings.

Dale Carrick equalised from the penalty spot five minutes later after Gregor Buchanan handled Kurtis Roberts' shot, the forward's third goal in three games and fifth in five.

The Angus derby had an exciting last-minute finale as Andrew Steeves close-range finish gave Montrose victory.

Ross Campbell shot the visitors ahead after 13 minutes, but Forfar levelled within a minute through Ross Forbes' drive.

Forbes turned provider as Murray MacKintosh fired Forfar ahead just after the half-hour mark.

Montrose equalised through Graham Webster's header, his second in two games, 20 minutes after the break before the midfielder set up Steeves' winner.

Dumbarton looked to be pushing themselves into the crowded promotion mix at the top with a third consecutive win when Conor Scullion fired them ahead against Stranraer with five minutes remaining.

However, James Hilton headed the visitors level, who are now seven points behind Forfar after ending a run of four consecutive defeats, with three minutes remaining.