League Two: Cove win to stay two points clear of Edinburgh at the top

Cove Rangers maintained their two-point lead at the top of Scottish League Two after a 2-0 win at home to Elgin City.

Second-placed Edinburgh City stayed in touch by beating Cowdenbeath 2-0.

Annan Athletic moved within two points of the third-placed Fife side after a thrilling 3-2 win over Queen's Park.

Stenhousemuir suffered a fourth straight loss - 2-0 to Stirling Albion - allowing bottom side Brechin City to narrow the gap to two points after goalless draw with Albion Rovers.

Dundee United loanee Declan Glass opened the scoring for the league leaders with a 25-yard effort before Mitch Megginson sealed the win with his 16th goal of the season.

City ensured Cove did not extend their lead at the summit, a fourth goal in as many games for defender Liam Henderson and an 88th-minute Jonny Court strike securing the points.

Elsewhere, a brace from Tommy Muir helped Annan open up a five-point buffer over fifth-placed Elgin with victory over Queen's Park.

Dylan Mackin and David Wilson consigned struggling Stenhousemuir to another defeat at Ochilview Park.

Stenhousemuir's loss opened the door for bottom side Brechin to close the gap on David Irons' men, however they could only pick up a point at home to Albion Rovers.

It could be a welcome point, though. The Angus side had to play the final minutes of the game with 10 men after Luke Watt was sent off for a second bookable offence, and deficit between themselves and Stenhousemuir is now only two points.