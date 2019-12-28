Declan Carville: Ballymena midfielder starts in goal and holds out for 86 minutes

Media playback is not supported on this device Midfielder lasts 86 minutes in goal before conceding

Midfielder Declan Carville started in goal for Irish Premiership side Ballymena United against Glentoran on Saturday - and came within four minutes of keeping a clean sheet until making a late clanger.

Carville, 30, was forced into action between the posts as all three of the club's goalkeepers were unavailable.

A weak kick-out bounced off the back of a defender and into the path of striker Robbie McDaid who slotted home.

Navid Nasseri added a second late on.

Former Newry City player Carville had come on as a substitute to play in goals for the final quarter of his side's 2-0 defeat by Coleraine on Boxing Day after current first-choice stopper Jordan Williamson had been sent-off.

Carville did not concede any goals in the remaining 24 minutes of that game and was handed the gloves again for the match at the Oval as Williamson was serving a suspension and Ross Glendinning (hamstring) and Conor Friel (broken finger and ligament damage) were both ruled out.

Ballymena had appealed Williamson's red card for handling outside the penalty area but it was rejected.

Prior to his late blunder, makeshift keeper Carville had not been forced to make any major saves by the home side and had looked assured in his penalty area, catching confidently and being protected well by his defence.