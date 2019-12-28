Monaco sack Leonardo Jardim again and appoint Robert Moreno

Robert Moreno was unbeaten in nine matches in charge of Spain

Monaco have sacked manager Leonardo Jardim for the second time in 14 months and appointed former Spain boss Robert Moreno.

Jardim returned in January to replace ex-Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, three months after the Ligue 1 club ended his initial four-year spell in charge.

Monaco are seventh in Ligue 1, 17 points off leaders Paris St-Germain.

Moreno left his role in charge of Spain after the return of predecessor Luis Enrique last month.

"We are very happy to announce the arrival of Robert Moreno," said Monaco vice-president Oleg Petrov.

"We believe a lot in him and his ability to bring success to the team."

Monaco thrashed Lille 5-1 in their last league game on 21 December but Jardim had been under increasing pressure after a 3-0 defeat by the same opponents in the French League Cup earlier this month.

Moreno was accused by Enrique of being "disloyal" last month when the returning Spain manager explained why Moreno would not be part of his coaching team.

Enrique resigned from the role in June to spend more time with his nine-year-old daughter Xana, who died from bone cancer in August.

Moreno succeeded him but told Enrique he wanted to be in charge at Euro 2020 before returning to assistant manager.