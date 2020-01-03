The FA Women's Super League
Women's Super League: West Ham v Everton postponed due to flu outbreak

West Ham United boss Matt Beard has overseen three wins from nine WSL games this season

West Ham United's Women's Super League match against Everton has been postponed due to a "significant" flu outbreak within the Hammers' squad.

The hosts apologised as Sunday's fixture was called off, with a rearranged date to be confirmed.

"Player welfare is of paramount importance and the decision has been made to postpone the match," said an FA statement issued on Friday.

West Ham are currently eighth in the WSL table while Everton are fifth.

