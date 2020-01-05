The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal Women14:00B'ham City Women
Venue: Meadow Park

Women's Super League: Arsenal v Birmingham City

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women109012952427
2Man City Women108022432124
3Chelsea Women107302151624
4Man Utd Women10505168815
5Everton Women95041311215
6Reading Women104331517-215
7Tottenham Women10415914-513
8West Ham Women93151219-710
9B'ham City Women8215515-107
10Brighton Women10136722-156
11Bristol City Women10136730-236
12Liverpool Women10037312-93
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC