The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea Women0Reading Women1

Women's Super League: Chelsea v Reading

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

  • 30Berger
  • 18Mjelde
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 25Andersson
  • 5Ingle
  • 24Spence
  • 20Kerr
  • 10Ji
  • 11Reiten
  • 9England

Substitutes

  • 3Blundell
  • 7Carter
  • 21Cooper
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 27Napier
  • 32Orman
  • 35Murphy

Reading Women

  • 1MoloneyBooked at 18mins
  • 23Rowe
  • 26Howard
  • 22Potter
  • 3Pacheco
  • 9Eikeland
  • 18Moore
  • 8Allen
  • 6James
  • 4Williams
  • 19ChaplenSubstituted forLawsat 20'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Bartrip
  • 11Harding
  • 14Farrow
  • 16Utland
  • 21Bennink
  • 27Laws
  • 29Skeels
Referee:
Stacey Pearson

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading Women. Rachael Laws replaces Brooke Chaplen.

Dismissal

Grace Moloney (Reading Women) is shown the red card.

Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Grace Moloney (Reading Women).

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea Women 0, Reading Women 1. Fara Williams (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brooke Chaplen.

Attempt blocked. Jade Moore (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Millie Bright.

Attempt blocked. Remi Allen (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Brooke Chaplen (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Remi Allen (Reading Women).

Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women109012952427
2Man City Women108022432124
3Chelsea Women107212161523
4Reading Women105231617-117
5Man Utd Women10505168815
6Everton Women95041311215
7Tottenham Women10415914-513
8West Ham Women93151219-710
9B'ham City Women8215515-107
10Brighton Women10136722-156
11Bristol City Women10136730-236
12Liverpool Women10037312-93
View full The FA Women's Super League table

