Attempt missed. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Women's Super League: Chelsea v Reading
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
- 30Berger
- 18Mjelde
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 25Andersson
- 5Ingle
- 24Spence
- 20Kerr
- 10Ji
- 11Reiten
- 9England
Substitutes
- 3Blundell
- 7Carter
- 21Cooper
- 22Cuthbert
- 27Napier
- 32Orman
- 35Murphy
Reading Women
- 1MoloneyBooked at 18mins
- 23Rowe
- 26Howard
- 22Potter
- 3Pacheco
- 9Eikeland
- 18Moore
- 8Allen
- 6James
- 4Williams
- 19ChaplenSubstituted forLawsat 20'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Bartrip
- 11Harding
- 14Farrow
- 16Utland
- 21Bennink
- 27Laws
- 29Skeels
- Referee:
- Stacey Pearson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Rachael Laws replaces Brooke Chaplen.
Dismissal
Grace Moloney (Reading Women) is shown the red card.
Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grace Moloney (Reading Women).
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 0, Reading Women 1. Fara Williams (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brooke Chaplen.
Attempt blocked. Jade Moore (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Millie Bright.
Attempt blocked. Remi Allen (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Brooke Chaplen (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading Women).
Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.