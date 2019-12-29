Dundee United: Scottish Championship club to investigate racist abuse claim

United said the abuse was reported to have come from the West Stand

Dundee United say they will ban for life any fan guilty of shouting racist abuse at Friday's derby with Dundee.

It has been reported a slur was aimed at Dundee striker Kane Hemmings in the 1-1 Scottish Championship draw.

United say they will "complete a full and proper investigation" before deciding what, if any, action to take.

"Dundee United has a zero tolerance policy towards discrimination, and anyone found guilty will be banned from the club for life," a statement read.