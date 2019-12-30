Dungannon Swifts: Coaching duo depart Stangmore Park

Dungannon Swifts are just five points above the relegation/play-off spot after conceding 28 goals in their last seven league games

Dungannon Swifts have confirmed that assistant manager Chris Wright and first-team coach Peter Kennedy have left Stangmore Park.

A statement by the club said the duo have departed with "immediate effect."

Since going unbeaten in their opening four fixtures, the Swifts have only won two of their last 18 league games.

As a result, Kris Lindsay's men are 10th in the table, only five points above Institute in the relegation/play-off spot.

The Swifts poor run of form includes two five-goal defeats at the hands of Glenavon on Boxing Day and by Crusaders on Saturday.

Swifts chairman Keith Boyd thanked Wright and Kennedy for their "hard work and commitment" and wished them well for the future.