Fraser Aird: Winger leaves Cove Rangers after gesture at Celtic v Rangers match

Fraser Aird spent part of last season on loan at Scottish Championship side Queen of the South

Fraser Aird has left Cove Rangers "with immediate effect" after video footage showed the winger making a gesture towards Celtic fans during Sunday's Old Firm derby.

Aird's deal with the Scottish League Two side was due to end at the start of January.

The Canada cap, 24, joined Paul Hartley's league leaders in the summer after spending five years at Rangers.

Cove say they are aware of the footage, and "do not condone such behaviour".

"[We] expect all of our players to represent our club in the correct manner at all times," read a club statement.

"Fraser Aird's contract was due to expire at the start of January and as a result he will be leaving the club with immediate effect."

Rangers beat hosts Celtic 2-1 to move within two points of their city rivals at the Scottish Premiership summit having played a game fewer.