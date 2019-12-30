VAR needs to change next season, says former referee Mark Halsey

Media playback is not supported on this device Nuno refuses to comment on VAR controversy after Wolves defeat

The Premier League needs to change its use of the video assistant referee system next season, according to former top-flight official Mark Halsey.

Five goals were ruled out for marginal offsides at the weekend, with some managers and players criticising VAR.

"You cannot change it halfway through a season but something has to change at the end of the season and it has to involve players and fans," Halsey said.

"VAR is here to stay and, used correctly, it shouldn't be a problem."

Halsey, who officiated in the Premier League from 1999 to 2013, said referees' body PGMOL was "not using it correctly" compared with other countries that have VAR.

"Everywhere else is going to the pitchside monitor and that is not happening [here]," he said.

Marginal offsides are causing particular consternation, with Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder saying VAR was "not helping the game".

Some fans have been singing "it's not football any more" at matches.

The Premier League says any change to offside laws would need to come from lawmakers the International Football Advisory Board (IFAB).

But IFAB general secretary Lukas Brud told news agency PA Media that VAR technology should only be called upon to reverse "clear and obvious" mistakes regarding offside.

"There should not be a lot of time spent to find something marginal," Brud said.

Lys Mousset's goal was ruled out for Sheffield United against Manchester City on Sunday

Sheffield United suffer most from VAR calls

Norwich, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Sheffield United all had goals chalked off for offside via VAR at the weekend, with the Blades now having had five goals ruled out for offside - the most of any Premier League team.

They have had a total of seven VAR decisions go against them, more than any other top-flight team.

Halsey told BBC Radio 5 live: "We've seen 21 or 22 goals ruled out through offside, but some of them have got to be given as goals because fans are paying a lot of money to watch.

"We don't want to see them ruled out for a toenail or hair. They are goals, and if it's taking so long to judge then you go with the on-field referee.

"We know technology isn't 100%, so where are they drawing these lines? They've been consistent, but it doesn't make it right."

Wolves had two VAR decisions go against them in their 1-0 defeat by Liverpool on Sunday, when VAR ruled that the league leaders' goal should stand and when they also had Neto's equaliser ruled out for a marginal offside.

Captain Conor Coady said the system was "not working" and was "confusing" for players, while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said VAR was "a big mess", despite Sheffield United being disadvantaged against his side.

Guardiola said: "Hopefully next season it can do better."

Wilder added: "Yet again we had another goal disallowed by VAR. That's about eight or nine over the weekend, this is not a situation helping the game."

Who has best benefitted most from VAR decisions?