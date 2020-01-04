Saturday's League One & Two reports
-
- From the section Football
League One
Sunderland v Lincoln
Match report will appear here.
League Two
Cheltenham v Oldham
Match report will appear here.
Crawley v Forest Green
Match report will appear here.
Macclesfield v Cambridge United
Match report will appear here.
Mansfield v Grimsby
Match report will appear here.
Salford v Walsall
Match report will appear here.
Scunthorpe v Plymouth
Match report will appear here.
Stevenage v Colchester
Match report will appear here.
Swindon v Bradford City
Match report will appear here.