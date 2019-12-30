Rangers repeat VAR call after 'glaring errors' & defend Alfredo Morelos gesture

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Did Christopher Jullien foul Alfredo Morelos?

Rangers have "repeated their call" for the introduction of video assistant referees after "three glaring errors in key matches".

The club highlighted incidents during matches in December, including Celtic's goal in Rangers' 2-1 win on Sunday.

An unsuccessful penalty claim at Aberdeen and Celtic's winner in the League Cup final not being ruled offside were also cited.

And Rangers say Alfredo Morelos "is singled out for special attention".

The Colombian, 23, was shown a late second yellow card in the derby win at Celtic Park and it has been reported the striker could face retrospective disciplinary action for drawing a hand across his neck in an apparent throat-cutting gesture as he left the field.

But the Ibrox club responded: "Some of the things said and written about him leave a lot to be desired and do nothing to suggest Scottish football is the most welcoming of environments.

"Even Alfredo's gesture as he left the pitch is now being portrayed in some quarters as something sinister when, in fact, it is a gesture used commonly throughout South America to indicate quite simply that something - in this case, the match - is finished.

"A number of other incidents, including the clear foul by [Christopher] Jullien on Alfredo Morelos as he attempted to break clear, were also missed. Instead, and inexplicably, a foul was given against Alfredo."

'Scottish game is in danger of being left behind'

VAR has been introduced in England's top flight this season and been used at major international tournaments, like this year's Women's World Cup.

Rangers felt they should have been awarded a penalty for a challenge on Morelos in their recent 2-2 draw with Aberdeen and believe "not just one, but three players were clearly offside" when Jullien scored the only goal at Hampden a few days later in the cup final.

On Sunday, Odsonne Edouard was credited with Celtic's equaliser after Callum McGregor's shot appeared to deflect off the striker's arm and into the net. Ryan Kent had put Rangers in front Nikola Katic scored the winner in the second half.

"Rangers believes Scottish referees need additional help if match officials are to get more of the big decisions correct and the club is convinced VAR would provide that extra assistance," the club said.

"Rangers are aware of the financial argument against VAR but the cost to clubs which suffer from such game-changing decisions and the integrity of our game must also be given priority.

"At the very least, the SFA/SPFL must now seriously consider the introduction of the system at the earliest opportunity otherwise the Scottish game is in danger of being left behind."

And managing director Stewart Robertson stressed the club's call is not a "criticism" of referees, saying "the introduction of VAR would help enormously".