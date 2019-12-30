Rachel Furness: New Liverpool signing 'up for challenge'

Rachel Furness (right) has scored 17 goals for Northern Ireland

Midfielder Rachel Furness says she is "up for the challenge" of helping new club Liverpool climb up the table after a disappointing start to the Women's Super League campaign.

Liverpool are second from bottom, having not picked up a win in the league this season.

"You can see they have talented players," Furness told BBC Sport.

"It's an exciting squad and I wanted to join and be a part of that," the 31-year-old added.

Vicky Jepson's side have performed well in a number of games, only narrowly losing to title challengers Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as drawing with Chelsea.

Northern Ireland international Furness joined from Reading, having spent the first part of the season on loan at newly promoted Tottenham.

She trained with the squad for the first time on Saturday and said she was "excited to get going". Liverpool travel to Brighton for their opening game of the new year on Sunday, 5 January.

"I'm up for the challenge of helping the girls move up the league. They haven't not been performing well. Defensively they have been solid. They just haven't had that break or that extra bit of luck," she said.

"I'm hoping to bring some of my experience and leadership qualities to the team to help them get that first three points, which I think is long overdue.

"Just from a few days here I can see Vicky has a great relationship with the whole squad and that's really important. She is a manager I want to play for. We are together and we're going for the same thing. I think we can have a good second half of the season."

