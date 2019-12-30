Kilmarnock: Alex Dyer appointed manager after interim spell

Alex Dyer has replaced Angelo Alessio as Kilmarnock manager until the end of the season.

Alessio was sacked earlier this month having overseen just 22 matches.

Under assistant Dyer's interim stewardship, the Ayrshire club have lost all three of their fixtures 1-0.

Dyer, 54, was Steve Clarke's assistant as the Scotland boss led Kilmarnock to successive record Scottish Premiership points hauls in 2018 and 2019, finishing fifth and third respectively.

The former Blackpool defender, who is part of Clarke's national backroom team, has coached under Avram Grant, Sam Allardyce, Eddie Gray and Steve Coppell but his only previous experience as a manager came during a five-game stint at English non-league outfit Welling United in 2017.

Since Alessio's departure, Kilmarnock have slipped from fifth to seventh as their run of defeats stretched to seven with Sunday's loss at St Mirren. They have won only once in 11 games.