Norwich fan arrested and banned for three years for throwing phone on to pitch

Referee Kevin Friend holding the phone thrown onto the pitch
Referee Kevin Friend was pictured picking up the phone

A Norwich supporter has been arrested and banned from Carrow Road for three years after throwing a mobile phone on to the pitch.

The incident reportedly happened after Canaries striker Teemu Pukki had a goal ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee (VAR) during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

The fan was identified and arrested at half-time.

Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

"Norwich City continues to operate a strict zero-tolerance policy on unacceptable and discriminatory behaviour," said a club statement.

