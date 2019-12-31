Manchester United boss Solskjaer says Greenwood emergence means he is happy with strikers

Solskjaer's United side have scored 32 goals in 20 Premier League games - the fewest of any team in top six

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not concerned about his attacking options, with Mason Greenwood's development compensating for the loss of Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku scored 42 goals in 96 United games but joined Inter Milan in August.

"We always believed Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were going to score goals but Mason has filled a big void," said Solskjaer.

"I'm not worried about goals from centre-forwards."

Greenwood, 18, has scored eight goals in 22 first-team appearances this season, with the majority of his playing time coming as a substitute.

United were heavily linked with Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland before the teenager agreed a switch to German side Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Haaland moved to Dortmund after the German club met his £17.1m release clause

However Solskjaer, who is understood to have flown to Austria to speak to Haaland as United considered a bid, insists the failure to sign his fellow Norwegian does not leave him under-staffed in attack.

"Romelu's a good striker and he'll always score goals but it was time for him to move on," he said.

"We didn't find the right one outside our club but we had Mason.

"Mason's on eight now. Marcus I don't know - 14 or 15? Anthony has quite a few."

Solskjaer also said the way a new signing would fit into the dressing room would be key to their considerations in January.

"I'm optimistic we can keep players fit and if the right ones become available we do have the resources," he said.

"There's no point suddenly bringing someone else in now for the sake of three or four months if that can disrupt any good feeling or chemistry in the group, because the chemistry in the group is really good.

"It has to be the right type and it has to be a good investment for the long term as well."