Scottish Gossip: Ryan Christie, Celtic, Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Dundee United, Jonny Hayes, St Mirren, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ryan Christie was rushed to hospital for emergency groin surgery after being injured in a tussle with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during Celtic's Old Firm defeat on Sunday. (Daily Mail)

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan says Steven Gerrard has built the best Rangers team in a decade by modelling them on Liverpool. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admits he was "nervous as a kitten" on meeting legendary former Ibrox boss Walter Smith for breakfast the day before the derby. (Herald, subscription required)

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson warns there is zero tolerance to racism at the club as Tannadice chiefs investigate claims a fan subjected Dundee striker Kane Hemmings to abuse during last Friday's derby. (Sun)

Celtic winger Jonny Hayes - who is entering the final six months of his contract - is a signing target for English Championship sides Preston, Middlesbrough, Stoke and Cardiff. (Daily Record)

St Mirren will lose centre-back Sean McLoughlin after Hull City confirmed his six-month loan in Paisley will not be extended. (Daily Record, print edition)

Hearts hope to have three key players back from injury after the winter break as John Souttar, Steven Naismith and Jamie Walker all close in on a return to action. (Edinburgh Evening News)