Ian Holloway in talks over becoming Grimsby Town manager

Ian Holloway has never managed in the fourth tier of English football

Ian Holloway is in talks to become League Two club Grimsby Town's new manager, BBC Radio Humberside reports.

The 56-year-old has been out of management since leaving his role as Queens Park Rangers boss in May 2018.

Holloway would succeed Michael Jolley who was sacked on 15 November after a seven-game winless run.

He has twice guided teams to promotion to the Premier League, winning the play-offs with Blackpool in 2010 and Crystal Palace in 2013.

Holloway has also managed Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Leicester City and Millwall in a coaching career that has spanned more than 23 years.

It is understood caretaker boss Anthony Limbrick could be kept on as Holloway's assistant if he takes the job.

The Mariners have not won a game in more than three months - a run of 15 games - and have slipped to 21st in League Two, six points above bottom side Stevenage.