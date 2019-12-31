Eoin Doyle: Bradford City could recall striker from Swindon in January

Swindon Town host Bradford City in League Two on Saturday, 4 January, with Eoin Doyle ineligible for the Robins

"Conversations are ongoing" over the future of League Two's top scorer Eoin Doyle, who is on loan at Swindon Town from Bradford City, according to Bantams manager Gary Bowyer.

Doyle, 31, has scored 22 goals since he joined the Robins on a season-long loan deal in August and has helped Richie Wellens' side to the top of the table.

Bradford are fourth, six points behind Swindon with a game in hand.

"When January comes we'll see what the solution is," said Bowyer.

"Until then there's nothing more I can really say at this moment in time."

Doyle has been in superb form since moving to the County Ground, scoring in 11 successive matches from 12 October, a run which ended in the Robins' 2-0 defeat at Port Vale on Sunday.

Speaking in December, the striker said he would be "disappointed" if the Bantams recalled him because he and the club "didn't suit" each other, but Bowyer has hinted that they might bring him back to Valley Parade.

"I think it's something everybody's looking at and everybody's talking about," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We'll get these next two games out of the way, he can't play on Saturday for Swindon against Bradford anyway, and we'll see what happens after that."