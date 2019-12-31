Antonio Dumas who persuaded five Brazilians to play for Togo dies

Antonio Dumas played in Brazil and Portugal before going into coaching

Antonio Dumas, who persuaded five Brazilian-born players to play for Togo, has died in hospital in the Guinean capital, Conakry.

As well as coaching Togo he also took charge of Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tome.

The illness that led to the death of the 64-year-old Brazilian on Monday has not been disclosed

He was coach of Guinean club AS Kaloum at the time of his death and fell ill after their last league match, a 1-0 win over Elephant Coleah, on 26 December.

"The Guinean Football Federation (Feguifoot) is deeply saddened to bring to the attention of the leaders of the Guinean professional football league, clubs and the large sports family of Guinea of the death of the coach of AS Kaloum Mr. Antonio Dumas," Feguifoot said in a statement.

"President Mamadou Antonio Souaré and all the members of the executive committee of the Féguifoot offer their most sad condolences to the family of the deceased, AS Kaloum as well as the large Guinean football."

"The remains of Antonio Dumas will be repatriated to Brazil where he will be buried."

The ex- Santos player returned to the former Guinean champions Kaloum, with whom he won he won the Guinea Cup in 2015, earlier this month replacing former Sierra Leonean international Lamin Bangura.

As well as the win over Coleah his only other game in charge was a 1-1 draw against his former Guinean club Hafia.

Coach Dumas's first managerial job in Africa was with the Gabon senior national team from 1998 to 2000.

He then took over Sao Tome & Principe from 2000 to 2001.

It was in his next job with Togo between 2002 and 2004 that he made headlines across the continent as he persuaded five Brazil-born players to play for the Hawks.

Unfortunately the quintet failed to lead Togo to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations as they finished runners-up in their group behind Kenya.

He then went on to take charge of Equatorial Guinea from 2004 to 2006 and also .

Dumas also coached several clubs in Brazil as well as in Sudan, Tunisia, Libya and Guinea.