With Haaland and Jadon Sancho, Dortmund now have "two of the four most valuable players under the age of 20 in the world", wrote one publication

Teenage sensation Erling Braut Haaland's shock move to the Bundesliga is dominating the sports pages in Germany.

The towering striker, who has scored a remarkable 28 goals in 22 games this season, had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and Juventus.

So when it was announced he had signed for Borussia Dortmund, the footballing world - particularly in Germany - was sent into a Christmas spin.

Dortmund met his 20m euro (£17.1m) buyout clause and "won the tug-of-war for Europe's most coveted football teenager", Munich newspaper Abendzeitung Munchen declared, describing it as "the most spectacular transfer of the winter".

German daily Die Welt suggested "fans are celebrating the transfer of the 19-year-old super talent to their club".

They did, however, sound a note of caution: "And yet not everyone in Dortmund joins in the cheers about the Norwegian because in football, an entry is always connected with an exit. And it won't be any different in this case."

As if to underline this sentiment, forwards Paco Alcacer and Mario Gotze were linked with moves just 24 hours after Haaland's signing.

The tabloid Bild pointed out that in Haaland and England international Jadon Sancho, Dortmund now have "two of the four most valuable players under 20 in the world".

German football writer Raphael Honigstein called it a "big coup" for Dortmund and says the big centre-forward is precisely what they need, adding on the Totally Football Show: "The fact the league on the whole now has this player that many leagues and clubs coveted is great news for the Bundesliga."

But how did we get here and what is the secret of Haaland's success?

"Biohacking is Haaland's recipe for success," Bild said. "Erling Haaland is a follower of the trend from the USA. Among other things, for better nutrition (no sugar, unhealthy fats) and control of sleep."

So, there you have it.