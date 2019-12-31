Norwich manager admits the club need a 'miracle' to stay in the Premier League

Farke's Norwich side have won just one of their last 15 league games

Norwich boss Daniel Farke admits it will be a "miracle" if his side can stay in the Premier League this season.

The Canaries are bottom of the table with just 13 points from 20 league games.

Farke's side face Crystal Palace on Wednesday following a 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham at the weekend.

But despite the odds stacking up against them, the German said his players will "work their socks off" to win matches.

"To be there after the first half of the season with 13 points out of 20 games, let's be honest it will be a miracle to stay in the league for next season.

"But one thing is for sure, don't underestimate the attitude and the spirit of my lads."

Norwich have recorded their worst start to a top-flight campaign, with three wins in total and no wins in their previous seven games.

"Each and every game we have to prepare to win some points," Farke added.

"We were the biggest favourite for position 20 in this league before the season started."