Celtic: Ryan Christie has groin surgery after Rangers loss
Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie had surgery after Sunday's Old Firm game to repair a burst blood vessel in his groin.
Christie, 23, was replaced in the closing minutes of Rangers' 2-1 win and was reportedly rushed to hospital.
However, he is now recovering from the minor procedure.
Christie also faces a two-game ban after being charged with attempting to grab Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos by the genitals during the game.
Celtic say they will defend the Scotland international "vigorously" at his 6 January hearing.
"We are absolutely astonished at this decision," a club statement added.