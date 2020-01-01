Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Ryan Christie, Hearts, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are set for more talks with Andraz Sporar in the coming days amid interest in the Slovan Bratislava striker from Dynamo Kiev and Bristol City. (Daily Record)

Celtic have have accused Rangers supporters of targeting home fans with missiles as well as directing 'sickening chants' at players during Sunday's Old Firm derby. (Daily Record)

A Rangers fan was knocked unconscious after being hit by a coin following his side's 2-1 win over Celtic at Parkhead. (Daily Record)

Ryan Christie's injury scare is not as bad as first feared, and he could be back in action before the of January. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has claimed the Tynecastle club aren't professional enough to be a big club. (Sun)

Daniel Stendel admits he has a job on his hands convincing players to sign for Hearts in January with them languishing at the foot of the league. (Daily Record)

Stewart Milne has insisted Aberdeen just can't afford to remain at Pittodrie long-term, and says the pressure is on to deliver a new stadium at Kingsford. (Daily Record)