Scottish League One: The most exciting league in Scotland?

Eight teams in a title fight. Clubs simultaneously pushing for promotion while also trying to stave off relegation. Four teams within three points of top spot. In Scotland's League One, it's going to be a white knuckle ride right to the end with every team having something to play for.

In the Scottish Premiership no-one expects the title to leave Glasgow any time soon. Dundee United have a 14-point gap in the Championship. It appears a straight shoot-out between Cove Rangers and Edinburgh City for the League Two crown.

BBC Scotland takes a look at why League One may just be the best division in the country this season.

Leaders changing by the week

On Saturday, any one of four teams could end the day as league leaders. Should East Fife beat Montrose they could be top of the pile, lose and they would not even be in the play-off spots.

Clyde are precariously close to the relegation play-offs with just three points between them and ninth-place Forfar, yet a win over bottom of the table Stranraer - just about the only team in the division who have given up on promotion - and they may only be eight points off fourth.

Airdrie were top at the end of November. A week later they were leapfrogged by Raith Rovers. Seven days on they were both level on points, then they both lost to allow East Fife to join them at the top with Falkirk just a point behind.

It's that sort of title race.

The well travelled Conor Sammon joined Falkirk in summer, scoring nine times so far

If you want entertainment, go to Methil

When his defensive tactics were questioned while Hibernian boss, Bobby Williamson infamously replied: "If you want entertainment, go to the cinema." But the greatest movie directors could not write some of the key clashes this season.

Teams love a bit of revenge. East Fife put four past Airdrie in August. Smarting from that, Ian Murray's side returned the favour in November with a 4-0 thumping in Lanarkshire.

Clyde hammered Stranraer 6-1, then in their next meeting were on the end of a 3-0 hiding. Falkirk routed Dumbarton 6-0, but in November a 1-1 draw between the pair was the catalyst for the dismissal of Bairns manager Ray McKinnon.

East Fife and Raith Rovers have faced each other three times this season, and conjured up 16 goals. The best of the lot was last weekend where Raith led 2-0 and 4-1 before a stirring fight-back had the hosts 4-3 behind. On-loan Hibernian striker Jamie Gullan's 95th minute goal finally ensured a first win over the Methil side this season, after a draw and defeat.

All in all, there's been five games in the division where at least seven goals have been scored in them.

Bang for your buck

You can buy a season ticket for less than £200 at three clubs - Forfar Athletic, Stranraer and Peterhead - with the latter the cheapest at just £175 for the full term. Forfar are just £14 per match ticket, and also boast the accolade of the cheapest pie and tea in the country (just £1.25 and 90p respectively).

Falkirk, Peterhead, Stranraer and Dumbarton all offer free ticket deals for kids whether on a single match basis or across the season.

And you will generally see goals. There has been 272 scored across the division this season, which is more than the Championship (263) and League Two (268). It's also 40 more than the 232 goals mustered by the 10 non-Old Firm teams in the top flight.

Who is going to win it?

Falkirk were pre-season favourites. A summer signing spree brought in the likes of Morgaro Gomis, Louis Longridge, Charlie Telfer, Conor Sammon and Cammy Bell. But by mid-November, after one win in four and football fans up and down the country beginning to regret adding Falkirk to their pre-season accumulators, manager McKinnon and his assistant Darren Taylor were dismissed to be replaced by co-managers Lee Miller and David McCracken.

Former Scotland cap Miller is set to don his playing boots again to add to their firepower up front, with Declan McManus and another former international Sammon currently hitting 15 between them. There are more capped stars such as Clyde's David Goodwillie who leads the scoring charts with 13 goals.

Dale Carrick and Callum Gallagher have notched 20 of Airdrieonian's 30 goals, but League One's top scorers are Raith Rovers with 36 goals shared among 16 different goalscorers.

Falkirk boast the best defence with just 12 goals conceded, which is the second-best record across the entire four divisions - only bettered by Rangers.

Any one of the top six realistically look capable of winning it, while the battle to be in the three play-off spots will likely be decided in the final minutes of the final day. The next 17 games will be worth watching.