Vissel Kobe: Andres Iniesta & Lukas Podolski inspire first trophy win

Andres Iniesta (centre) celebrates with his team-mates while David Silva holds the The Emperors Cup trophy

Vissel Kobe have waited 54 years for this moment.

In Spanish World Cup winner David Villa's final game before retiring, the Japanese side won their first trophy by lifting the Emperors Cup.

Inspired by World Cup winners Andres Iniesta and Lukas Podolski, Kobe beat Kashima Antlers 2-0 in the final with former Barcelona striker Villa, 37, coming on as a substitute in the last minute.

It was also the first match to be hosted at Tokyo's National Stadium, which has been built for this year's Olympics.

Kobe owner Hiroshi Mikitani has invested heavily in the club in recent years, bringing in high-profile players on big wages, in a bid to finally win some silverware.

The squad also features ex-Arsenal and Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen and former Barcelona midfielder Sergi Samper.

Villa, who has been struggling with injury in recent months, ends an illustrious career, which includes World Cup and European Championship wins with Spain and a Champions League title with Barcelona.