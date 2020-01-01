Premier League: What happened in the top flight on New Year's Day?

Only Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored more goals in the Premier League than Southampton's Danny Ings this season

Tottenham fell further behind in the race for a top four spot in the Premier League thanks to defeat at Southampton on Wednesday, despite rivals Chelsea being held to a draw at Brighton.

Spurs are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after striker Danny Ings scored Southampton's winner in the 17th minute at St Mary's.

Earlier on Wednesday, Alireza Jahanbakhsh's spectacular overhead kick earned Brighton a point late on in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea after Cesar Azpilicueta had fired in the opener from close range.

Second-placed Leicester City kicked off the new year with a comfortable 3-0 win over Newcastle at St James' Park thanks to superb goals from Ayoze Perez, James Maddison and substitute Hamza Choudhury.

Meanwhile, Watford held on to secure a 2-1 win over Wolves despite going down to 10 men in the 71st minute when Christian Kabasele was shown a straight red card for a foul on Diogo Jota.

Pedro Neto got a goal back for Wolves on the hour but it was not enough after Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gerard Deulofeu had given Watford a 2-0 lead.

In the other early kick-off, Aston Villa moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 victory against Burnley thanks to goals from Wesley and Jack Grealish, although VAR was at the heart of it again, ruling out a goal for the visitors in the first half for a marginal offside.

Manchester City v Everton, Norwich v Crystal Palace and West Ham v Bournemouth all kick off at 17:30 GMT, while Arsenal host Manchester United at 20:00.