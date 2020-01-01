Elliott Frear: Forest Green Rovers winger extends contract to end of season

Elliott Frear spent two and a half years with Forest Green prior to their promotion to League Two in 2017

Winger Elliott Frear has extended his contract with League Two club Forest Green until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old rejoined Rovers in October on a short-term deal after leaving Scottish Premiership side Motherwell last summer.

He has since made nine appearances in all competitions, scoring once, and is back in action after an ankle injury.

"I'm looking forward now to the new year and to try to get this club promoted," Frear said.