Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says January transfer window buys 'not likely'

Jurgen Klopp welcomed Takumi Minamino on his first day of training at Melwood on Tuesday

Manager Jurgen Klopp says it is "not likely" that Liverpool will make any more additions to their title-chasing squad in the January transfer window.

The Reds, 13 points clear at the top of the league, have already brought in Japan international Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg.

"Every year we have the same situation. It is always tricky - we will probably not be too busy," said Klopp.

"We will see what happens, but it is not likely."

Liverpool are suffering from a succession of injuries, with attacking midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri, midfield anchorman Fabinho and centre-halves Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren all ruled out of Thursday's home game against Sheffield United.

With Minamino not eligible to make his debut until the FA Cup meeting with Everton on Sunday, Klopp says he is down to 13 senior outfield players for the match against the Blades.

Youngsters Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot and Neco Williams were all on the bench for the 1-0 win over Wolves last Sunday.

"We have now 13 outfield players plus now Takumi, but not for this game," said Klopp.

"We don't have in all positions massive alternatives, so a few of them have to go again and hopefully they can.

"Ox looks good, Joel looks good, Fabinho looks good, Shaqiri looks good and Lovren looks good, but not ready.

"They need still some time,"

Klopp keeps cards close to chest on Lallana future

Lallana has scored 18 goals in 122 Premier League games for Liverpool since joining from Southampton in the summer of 2014

Midfielder Adam Lallana made only his third start of the season in the win over Wolves. The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer and could sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club this month.

"He is a very important player in this moment. What will happen in the future, we will see," said Klopp.

"But for him, wherever it is - here or somewhere else - the only important thing is that he can show he is 100% fit.

"He had some injury problems - completely done; trained, body is super fit, mind in a perfect place, enjoys the time here in the moment. You can see that in each second of training and when he plays, very influential.

"But these kind of things we don't discuss in public, so you have to speculate further."