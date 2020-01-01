Oliver Kahn: Bayern Munich legend joins German club's executive board

Former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn made 86 appearances for Germany

Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn has joined the club's executive board.

Former goalkeeper Kahn was appointed in August and takes up his role from 1 January. He is due to succeed Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as the German club's chairman at the end of 2021.

The 50-year-old made 632 competitive appearances during 14 years at Bayern, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the 2001 Champions League.

He retired in 2008 and became an award-winning pundit for German TV.

The former Germany captain also set up the Oliver Kahn Foundation to support socially disadvantaged young people.