Livingston recall Raffaele De Vita from Partick Thistle loan

Raffaele De Vita scored twice in 16 appearance for Partick Thistle

Raffaele De Vita has returned to Livingston following his loan spell at Partick Thistle.

The Italian midfielder, 32, moved to the Championship side in summer and scored twice in 16 appearances.

However, a statement on the Partick Thistle website confirmed he had been recalled by his parent club.

"Raffa returns to Livingston with the thanks and best wishes of everyone at the club for his contribution in red and yellow," said the statement.

De Vita is in his second stint at Livingston, having rejoined in 2016 after previously spending three years at the club between 2008 and 2011.