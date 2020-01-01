January's African football news in brief

Senegal striker Diafra Sakho played for West Ham in the English Premier League

Wednesday 1 January:

French Ligue 1 club Rennes have released Senegal striker Diafra Sakho and terminated his contract by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old's deal was due to run until June and he has been linked with a move to the Gulf.

"The club thanks Diafra for his time at the club and his unfailing professional and personal commitment and we wish him the best for the future," a statement from Rennes said.

Sakho joined Rennes in January 2018 from English club West Ham and played at the World Cup in Russia later that year but spent last season on loan with Turkish side Bursaspor.